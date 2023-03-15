For the curious.
Cheltenham arrest: man, 29, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of woman outside leisure centre

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago

A 29-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham last Thursday (9 March).

The woman was stabbed at about 9.15pm outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire Constabulary said. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment – where she remains in a stable condition, the force added.

Joshua Bowles, 29, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 March charged with the attempted murder of the woman. He also faced an additional charge of causing actual bodily harm.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bowles are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “We would encourage people not to speculate on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest any wider threat to the local community. We must now let the judicial process take place.”

