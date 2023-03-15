Licence fee fine warnings had been sent to the home of Claudia Lawrence, who went missing in 14 years ago

Letters sent to the home of Claudia Lawrence, who went missing in 2009, warning of fines for not paying for a television licence fee has caused "untold heartache” for her mother, Joan. (Credit: PA)

The BBC has directly apologised to the mother of missing woman Claudia Lawrence, after she said that licence fee fine warning letters were being delivered to her daughter’s home 14 years after she went missing.

Joan Lawrence said that the payment reminders had caused the family “untold heartache”. Ms Lawrence has been missing since March 2009.

A murder probe was launched in the wake of her disappearance, however those arrested were later released by police. While a body has never been found, Claudia is presumed dead by authorities.

The letters sent to Ms Lawrence’s home threatened fine of up to £1,000 for missing payments towards the television licence fee. Speaking to The Sun, Joan said: “One threatened court action and a £1,000 fine. It’s unbelievable and needs to stop.”

Joan later added: “The BBC wouldn’t know what was going on, would they? So I’m not damning people, I just wish they’d think before they do these things, because it can be hurtful, and I’m sure I’m not the only one it’s happened to.”

“I desperately want some good to come out of all this, because it’s a nightmare.”

The BBC have now apologised to the distraught mother for the letters being sent to her daughter’s home. The corporation has also assured that no more letter’s will arrive at Ms Lawrence’s address.