Christopher Kapessa: 13-year-old died after being pushed into the river 'deliberately'
An inquest has found that Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed into a river 'deliberately'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Kapessa died after being 'deliberately' pushed into a river in south Wales, a coroner has ruled. The 13-year-old died after entering the River Cynon in Fernhill in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales, on July 1 2019.
Assistant Coroner David Regan told his findings on Monday morning (January 22) following a two-week hearing at South Wales’ Coroners’ Court. Witnesses told the inquest in Pontypridd that another boy, then aged 14, had pushed Christopher from a ledge into the water after saying words to the effect of “shall I push him in”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The boy, who is now 19 and cannot be named for legal reasons, insisted to the inquest that he accidentally fell into Christopher, did not deliberately push him in and did not suggest doing so.
Christopher, who was not a confident swimmer according to his mother, began panicking and shouted for help. Other children – including the boy alleged to have pushed him into the river – jumped in and tried to rescue him but Christopher disappeared below the surface at about 5.30pm.
Emergency services attended the scene and Christopher was recovered from the water at 7.25pm. He was later declared dead at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.
Christopher has been described as “loving, caring, passionate and very protective” by his family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.