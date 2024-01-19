Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A coroner has ruled the death of Kyle Lewis, aged five, who died after swallowing a pin at his uncle’s house in Rotherham, to be an accident. Kyle died on October 28, 2022, just six days after turning five, in the arms of his devastated parents, Emma and Mark Lewis.

An inquest at Doncaster Coroner's Court (January 18) heard Kyle, from Swallownest, Rotherham, was initially taken to the nearest hospital - Rotherham General Hospital. Surgeons were unable to remove the almost one-inch pin manually and tried to insert a tracheostomy, but his lungs were flooded, and he suffered four cardiac arrests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where he was put on life support, and tragically died two days later. Kyle’s family said in a statement, read outside court by Abigail Telford: "Kyle, a cheeky and fun-loving blue-eyed boy, gained his dino wings - a pain no parent can ever begin to imagine.

"Kyle was truly our miracle baby. His birth was eventful as he was born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, which was terrifying for all of us. However, despite the scary start to life, he was a fighter and pulled through incredibly. He fought at the start of his life and he fought right until the end, like the warrior he was.

"Kyle was full of mischief… the giggle lingers in my head and heart as him shouting, ‘it wasn’t me mammy’, and then breaking into laughter. I would give anything to hear that one more time. We have had Kyle's picture placed in the back screen of our car so when we look up it looks like he is still in the back with us."

Kyle Lewis, who died at the age of 5, loved dinosaurs and Spiderman.

Abigail added: "This may sound like madness to some people but the pain we feel at the loss of our little boy is beyond words. Every day we make sure that we say to him: We loved you then, we loved you still, we always have, we always will. Our beautiful little dino angel will be loved and missed forever."

Advertisement

Advertisement