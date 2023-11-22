A toddler whose face is gracing the cover of a children's hospital and charity's festive gift catalogue has died.

A toddler whose face is gracing the cover of Birmingham Children Hospital and Charity's festive gift catalogue has died. More than 3,000 wellwishers have so far made Facebook responses after hospital chiefs announced that Grayson Tomlin, aged 18 months, has died following months of cardiac care.

The hospital stated: "It’s with great sadness we share the heartbreaking news our gorgeous charity Christmas catalogue cover star, Grayson, 18 months, has passed away. If you've visited our Fundraising Hub or received a thank you letter or our Christmas mailer in the post you may have seen Grayson on the cover of our catalogue.

"If you have, we’re sure his adorable picture will have put a smile on your face and melted your hearts just as it did ours. Grayson had a very complex heart condition which saw him admitted to our hospital a number of times over the last few months for various procedures and operations, including open-heart surgery.

"All of our thoughts and prayers go out to Grayson’s parents, Holly and Sean, and his family. We're incredibly thankful to them for allowing us to use Grayson’s gorgeous picture for our 2023 Christmas Appeal and share his hospital journey.