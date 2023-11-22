The local community has paid tributes to the four teenage boys killed in a car crash during a camping train in North Wales.

Floral tributes have been placed on the steps of the college attended by four teenage boys who tragically lost their lives in a car crash during a camping trip. Known as the 'Four Musketeers', Shrewsbury College students Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, were killed after travelling to North Wales. Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the overturned silver Ford Fiesta that was found submerged near the village of Garreg.

The boys had planned to camp in the national park on Sunday (November 19) before returning home on Monday (November 20) morning. A major search had been launched for the A-level students after they failed to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

And on Wednesday (November 22), heartbroken friends of the boys, who all attended Shrewsbury College paid emotional tributes to them. Classmate Molly Clarkson said she knew all the boys and had first met Jevon at primary school.

She said: "Wilf sits in my English class and today the teacher was crying. There is an undisputed sadness. They were all best friends." One card on a floral tribute said: “The Four Musketeers. How much we will miss you all.”

Another card simply read: “We love you all. Fly with the angels you beautiful boys.” One student wrote a letter which they lay on the steps. It read: “I did not know you for long Jev, but I know that you were loved and cared for by the people around you. That love and care was a reflection of the love and care you showed to others. May you rest in peace and be remembered with kindness and love." Another wrote: "Rest in peace Jev, it was a pleasure to meet you.”

Earlier, Harvey's mother described her son's death as something out of 'nightmare' that she cannot wake up from. Crystal Owen said: “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not. I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away.”

Following their tragic deaths, Shrewsbury's planned Christmas lights switch on and late night shopping have been postponed as a sign of respect. Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Abbey in the town opened for students to light candles in the church for the victims.

Church administrator Steve Swindon said: "What they are experiencing is hard to contemplate. It doesn't matter if you have a faith, it is about humanity. We are here for everybody. Shrewsbury is a strong community."

Superintendent Stu Bill, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families, friends and loved ones of the four teenagers who sadly died. We know many people in Shrewsbury will be affected by their deaths and will continue to support the local community.