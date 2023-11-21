Teens Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are believed to have gone camping in the Snowdonia area when they were reported missing

A search is under way in North Wales after Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were reported missing. (credit: North Wales Police)

Police have found the car that a group of missing teenagers were travelling in as the search for the friends continues.

Teens Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were last seen on Sunday evening (November 19) travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd in North Wales. It is believed that the group has gone camping in Snowdonia before being reported missing.

North Wales Police have said that officers have now found the silver Ford Fiesta car that they were believed to be travelling in. The vehicle was found in the Porthmadog area.

A statement issued by a North wales Police spokesman said: “Following information from a member of the public, officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in. Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated. Further information will be released when available.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called on Tuesday at approximately 10.08am to reports of an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan. We sent an operations manager, two emergency ambulances and two Cymru high acuity response units to the scene where we were supported by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters.”

The parents of the boys have appealed for information about the whereabouts of their children. Crystal Own, the mother of Harvey, told the BBC that she was unaware that the boys were embarking on a camping trip, instead believing that they were staying at a friend's grandfather's house.

