Mountain rescue teams have been drafted by police in to search for four teenagers who went missing while travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd, North Wales

A search is underway for four teenage boys after they were last seen on Sunday evening (November 19). Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris were last seen travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd. According to police, the boys were last seen travelling in a Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO.

Rescue teams have been drafted in to help search for the four teenagers, including a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon which has since returned to base. Moutain rescue teams have also been deployed to search for the group around the Glaslyn Nature Reserve.

Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, said: "We were called out by North Wales Police early yesterday afternoon. Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain.