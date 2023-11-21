Search for four teenage boys missing since Sunday morning as North Wales Police share 'concern' for group
Mountain rescue teams have been drafted by police in to search for four teenagers who went missing while travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd, North Wales
A search is underway for four teenage boys after they were last seen on Sunday evening (November 19). Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris were last seen travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd. According to police, the boys were last seen travelling in a Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO.
North Wales Police said: "Police have concerns for 4 young males from Harlech/Porthmadog area since morning of 19/11/23 Names - Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris. Travelling in Silver Ford Fiesta HY14GVO. Any sightings contact North Wales Police quoting num A184194."
Rescue teams have been drafted in to help search for the four teenagers, including a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon which has since returned to base. Moutain rescue teams have also been deployed to search for the group around the Glaslyn Nature Reserve.
Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, said: "We were called out by North Wales Police early yesterday afternoon. Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain.
"We deployed two or three teams to drive around all the car parks. We cannot find the car. We are still actively looking for it and are continuing to search. We don't have a specific area where to search."