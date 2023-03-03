The couple will make their first court appearance in Crawley, West Sussex, on Friday

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will appear in court today after the remains of a baby were found in an area of woodland.

The body of a newborn was found in the Hollingbury area of Brighton, East Sussex, on Wednesday (1 March) after a two-day search operation involving helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones, as well as hundreds of police officers and search and rescue teams.

The infant is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday (3 March).

Ms Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, both of no fixed address, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after police spent several weeks searching for them.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will appear in court today (Photo: PA)

The Metropolitan Police said they have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. They are in custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with gross negligence manslaughter.

“Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.”

Earlier on Thursday, the force’s Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said officers had been unable to determine the baby’s gender. He told reporters the case had been referred to the police watchdog.

He said: “At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

“Despite this, based on our inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe sadly the baby may have been dead for some time before they were found. It is too early for us to provide a more specific date.

“Because we believe the death occurred during the course of a missing person investigation, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”