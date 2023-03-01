An urgent search for the baby of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon is continuing amid police fears the child may have come to harm.

Hundreds of police officers are involved in a massive sweep of an East Sussex nature reserve, looking under bushes and behind trees for a missing baby two nights after its parents were taken into custody.

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend Mark Gordon were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon. The couple had been avoiding police since the infant was born in early January, moving around the country, paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV.

Miss Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, had not been seen since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January. The couple were finally found after being spotted by a member of the public in the Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday (27 February) shortly before 9.30pm.

But two nights after they were taken into custody, the couple have not told police where their two-month-old baby is, and Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said they had to consider the possibility that the child had “come to harm”, given cold weather in the area, and the fact the pair had now been in custody for a “significant period of time”.

A police search team works through an allotment area as they continue to search for the missing baby in Brighton (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

On Wednesday, reporters at the scene said officers from London Search and Rescue could be seen in orange hi-vis jackets searching Moulsecoomb Wild Park – around a mile from where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested.

The officers, some wearing jackets indicating they were dog handlers, searched underneath sticks and logs close to where the area meets Hollingbury Golf Course. A uniformed officer was seen standing guard at the entrance to the park, with dog walkers saying they saw police tape cordoning off parts of the woodland.

At the start of each section of their searches, one officer shouted: “Are we ready? Look behind you, and let’s get going” before they walked in a line, scouring the area. The search party would pause frequently to ensure each member had caught up with the rest of the line, before continuing to walk forwards.