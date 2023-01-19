Mark Gordon spent 20 years in prison in Florida for a rape he committed aged 14

The family of an aristocrat and new mum who is missing in the UK have urged her to come forward, saying they are “deeply concerned”.

Constance Marten is believed to have given birth recently and is with her partner Mark Gordon, who spent 20 years in prison in the US for rape, battery and kidnap. The couple sparked a police hunt after being spotted leaving a burning car on foot on the M61 near Bolton earlier in the month.

Advertisement

Despite being estranged from her family, who own the enormous Crichel Down estate in Dorset, it is believed that Constance has a substantial amount of money, allowing her and Gordon to “live off the grid”. Police have raised concerns about the health of the mother and her baby as it is believed they have not had any medical treatment during the pregnancy.

Her father Napier Marten made a public appeal on Thursday (19 January) urging his “darling” daughter to “do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us”. He said the family has lived “in great concern”, knowing of Gordon’s past, “for some time”.

Advertisement

The last sighting of the couple was on 7 January in London, but it followed positive identifications in Bolton and Essex. Police have drawn attention to the fact the couple are using cash and urged hotels to review any recent bookings where the payment was made in cash.

Crichel House, Dorset, where Constance Marten grew up. Credit: Toby / Crichel House, Moor Crichel/CC

Advertisement

Who are the Marten family?

Constance, also known as Toots, comes from the aristocratic Marten family, who have long been the subject of national intrigue and speculation. Her grandmother Mary Anna Marten made legal history during the Crichel Down affair, which caused a political scandal in 1954 and led to new guidelines applying to compulsory purchase being drawn up and implimented.

Mary Marten was the god-daughter of the Queen Mother and Toots’ father Napier Marten is reported to have been a page to Queen Elizabeth II. Mary’s wedding to Lt.-Cdr. George (Toby) Gosselin Marten was attended by George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The Crichel estate includes a Grade-I listed mansion, four villages and a cricket club. It was put up for sale by the family in 2010 and was bought by an American buyer.

Advertisement

Napier Marten made headlines in 2013 after renouncing his £115 million inheritance and giving up the Crichel estate in Dorset, after being told to “by a voice”. The Times reported at the time that he gave up the family’s seat to live a life of whale-watching, spiritual discovery and tree surgery, swapping the grand estate for living in a lorry.

In an interview with a woman he claims to have met 400 years ago in Dorset in a previous incarnation, he explained his reasons for shaving his head and giving up his inheritance. He said that he was obeying a voice “inside of me saying daily and sometimes many times daily to shave my head and go to Australia”.

Advertisement

He revealed he had got to a point “where everything in my life materially was a completely empty shell”.

Constance Marten

Who is Constance Marten?

The 35-year-old missing mother has been moving around the country with her partner since September last year, renting Airbnbs in different locations. She studied at the University of Leeds, spending a year abroad in Cairo and according to her LinkedIn page won Al Jazeera’s 2013 ‘Through the Lens of Al Jazeera’ competition for a photo taken during the 2011 Egyptian revolution.

Advertisement

On a now-defunct website constance.marten.com she is described as a “journalist and photographer” focusing on “documentary photography, travel, culture, and religion photography”. The digital archive Wayback Machine shows the site in 2018, featuring an image with a copyright marking crediting Constance Marten.

Her LinkenIn page shows that she worked as a researcher for Al Jazeera for 11 months between 2012 and 2013 as well as a spell as a project manager for Rich Mix Theatre and a freelance journalist for the Daily Mail. She had previously featured as an "it girl" in Tatler Magazine.

Advertisement

It's also been reported that she had trained at the East 15 drama school in Essex and developed a reputation as a talented actor. In 2016, Constance began dating Mark Gordon and became estranged from her family. They are reported to have lived in the Eltham area of south London until 2020.

Despite being pregnant, it has been reported that Constance did not seek any medical assistance throughout the pregnancy. Authorities have urged her to come forward to make sure the baby is “safe and well”.

Mark Gordon

Who is Mark Gordon?

Advertisement

Constance’s partner is 48-year-old Mark Gordon. The pair are said to have been together since 2016 and are currently missing. He served 20 years in prison in Florida for rape and battery. Gordon was just 14 when he committed the crimes and they related to an attack on a woman in her early 20s.

Gordon is a registered sex offender in the US. His records have been made public on Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. The records also show that Gordon was convicted of kidnap in relation to the attack on the woman in Florida in 1990.

Advertisement

Gordon’s mother Sylvia recently told the Daily Mail: “I am very concerned. I love my son. He is a good boy so I don’t know what this is all about. I am worried for all of them. I am thinking, I wonder if someone kidnapped them?”

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing for two weeks with no medical intervention for their newborn. Credit: Met Police

When was Constance Marten last seen?

Despite having been moving between Airbnbs around the country in recent months, Constance and Gordon were reported missing after their car broke down and caught fire near junction four at Farnworth, Bolton on 5 January.

Advertisement

There have been further sightings of the couple since then, however in the CCTV footage captured of them they have either been covering their faces or looking away as well as keeping the baby covered up. Investigators say the couple appear to know how to evade authorities – making the search for them harder.

Police believe they could be anywhere in the UK and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help find them. The couple are said to have a substantial amount of cash, allowing them to live off-grid.

Advertisement

They were last seen on 7 January when they took a taxi to East Ham Station in Newham, London.

What has Constance Marten’s family said?

Constance is believed to have been estranged from the Martens since 2016, when she began seeing Gordon. The couple have lived an isolated life, cutting off contact with friends and family.

In an audio appeal, made through The Independent, Napier Marten said while he remains estranged from his “darling” daughter, his family is willing to “do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us”.

Advertisement

Napier said: “Darling Constance, even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us. I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible so you and he or she can be protected.

“Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be. I would like you to understand that the family will do all that is needed for your wellbeing.

Advertisement

“And I also wish you to understand you are much, much loved, whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare. The past eight years have been beyond painful for all the family as well as your friends, as they must have been for you, and to see you so vulnerable again is testing in the extreme.”

Full list of sightings of the couple so far

The first confirmed sighting came on 5 January when they were spotted with the baby on the M61 near junction four at Farnworth, Bolton. It sparked a public appeal from Greater Manchester police.

Advertisement

Constance and Gordon then walked to Anchor Lane Bridge, where they got a taxi to Liverpool before getting another to Harwich, Essex.

They were seen around Colchester on Friday, 6 January and Saturday, 7 January when they took another taxi to East Ham Station in Newham, London, and were last seen. Investigators say the couple appear to know how to evade authorities – making the search for them harder.

Advertisement

CCTV footage of Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex . Credit: Met Police

What have police said about Constance Marten?

In the first appeal, Greater Manchester Police’s head of public protection Ch Supt Michaela Kerr said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance. Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be. I would also like to appeal to members of the public – not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

Advertisement

“If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services. GMP can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”

The Metropolitan Police have also issued their own appeal to help locate the family. Det Supt Lewis Basford explained: “This is a complex investigation with officers from across the Met continuing to work around the clock to find Constance, Mark and their baby. There is nothing to suggest that any of them have come to any sort of intentional harm – we just need to ensure they are okay, especially the baby, and do not require any medical assistance for any underlying issues.

Advertisement