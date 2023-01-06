Police want to speak to the couple as a matter of urgency as they believe the mother has recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medics.

Police have launched a desperate hunt for a couple who vanished with their newborn baby, after their car broke down on the side of the motorway.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon disappeared after their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton, Greater Manchester Police said.

Advertisement

The force said the family were travelling on the motorway when their vehicle broke down on Thursday night (5 January). Officers believe the couple and the baby - which was wrapped in a blanket - left the vehicle and the motorway safely.

But after they walked to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas, they have not been seen. Police want to speak to the couple as a matter of urgency as they believe Constance has recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medics.

Advertisement

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, along with their recently born child, are missing after their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday night. Credit: GMP

Mark was wearing dark clothing and Constance, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The new born was swaddled in a blanket, the force said.

Advertisement

Ch Supt Michaela Kerr said in an emotional plea to the pair: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance. Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be. If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services. GMP can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”