A woman woke up at home to find a stranger lying next to her with his trousers around his ankles in what police have described as an 'extremely distressing' incident

A woman woke up to find a stranger with his trousers around his ankles in her home. Frank Rawlings, 38, was sentenced to a hospital order of indeterminate length after he pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The victim had fallen asleep on the sofa in her living room when she was awoken by a man’s arm across her waist. She turned around to find Rawlings – who she had never met before - lying next to her with his trousers round his ankles.

The woman shouted at him to get out, and Rawlings left the property. Police were called and found him nearby with a backpack containing a sex toy. The horrified woman was not sexually assaulted, however, she was subjected to what police described as an 'extremely distressing' incident.

Rawlings refused to answer any questions after he was arrested but forensic analysis of chewing gum found on the sofa put him at the scene in Croydon, in the early hours of September 8, 2022. Rawlings of Orpington, London, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court to a hospital order of indeterminate length on Friday (December 8).

Detective Constable Sarah Mead said: “This was an extremely distressing incident where a woman woke to find a total stranger in her house. Frank Rawlings has refused to tell us what his intentions were, but the fact that he was partly undressed, lying next to the woman on her sofa gives a clear indication – thankfully, the woman woke up and scared him away.

“The victim has been extremely brave in supporting this investigation and I hope now that legal proceedings have concluded, she can begin to move on from this distressing incident."

