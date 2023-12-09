Stalker Phillip Robinson has been jailed after creeping into neighbour's bedroom through unlocked window as she slept

A 'despicable' stalker has been jailed after he crept into his neighbour's bedroom while she slept. Phillip Robinson's terrified victim woke to find him standing at the foot of her bed at around 11.30pm on June 11.

She shouted: "What are you doing? Get out" which woke up other family members who forced him out of the house as he repeatedly apologised. Robinson, 40, had climbed through an unlocked window at the victim’s home in Warboys, Cambridgeshire, and made his way up the stairs, police said.

He was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to stalking involving serious harm and distress, at a previous hearing. Cambridgeshire Police said Robinson had carried out an escalating campaign of stalking towards the victim in the months before the incident.

He'd sit on his mobility scooter at the end of his driveway, watching her home and would try to talk to her she came out, which she tried to avoid. Then he started travelling down a communal pathway near to her garden and often parked his scooter so it would face her home for about 15 minutes at a time.

After being arrested in June, he breached his bail conditions several times and was arrested for a continuation of stalking, the force said. In a police interview, Robinson said the victim had flirted with him by wearing shorts and because she had talked to him, but confirmed she had never told him her name.

He said he appeared in her bedroom, as he thought she had sent him a text inviting him, but then admitted he was wrong and he didn't receive any such message. Robinson was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting the offences at a previous hearing.

