Netflix's 'Who Killed Jill Dando' is available to watch from Tuesday 26 September

It’s almost 24 years since the murder of journalist Jill Dando and the case is still unsolved. There were several theories as to why the Crimewatch presenter was killed and who killed her including a hitman, stalker or criminal gangs. However a new report alleges that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Jill Dando was shot dead at the age of 37 on the front doorstep of 29 Gowan Avenue Fulham, London on April 26 1999. Barry George was arrested and charged with the newsreader’s murder in 2001 but after a retrial in 2007 he was acquitted.

Netflix has released a new three-part documentary 'Who Killed Jill Dando.' Jill’s brother Nigel Dando hopes the series will lead to information about the murder of his sister.

The new theory that Jill Dando was murdered by a Russian hitman in a case of mistaken identity, comes after French court documents were submitted in Paris in 2022.

According to the The Sun Gerald Marie, the boss of Elite Model Agency - who was married to Linda Evangelista and accused of raping several woman - wanted undercover journalist Lisa Brinkworth "dealt with" in revenge for her exposing his firm.

The legal documents from 2022 which were were seen by the Mail Online, reported: “Marie ordered a member of the Russian mafia to “deal with a problem”.

“Shortly thereafter… a BBC journalist, Jill Dando, was shot dead in April 1999. Indeed, these two journalists were in their 30s, were blonde with similar facial features and of the same height and stature.”

“They lived close to each other and had people in common, including the husband [fiancé Alan Farthing] of Jill Dando.” the documents from French law firm Bourdon & Associés stated.

At the time of her death Jill Dando was engaged to gynaecologist Alan Farthing and Linda Brinkworth was reportedly one of his patients.

Who is Linda Brinkworth?

Linda Brinkworth is a former BBC journalist, who is now 56. In 1998 BBC's 'MacIntyre Undercover' arranged for Lisa Brinkworth to go undercover as a model for the Elite agency.

When the programme aired, the BBC was sued by Gerald Marie. Elite argued that the programme had been "dishonestly edited." After it won the case the BBC is repored to have had to pay £1.7 million in damages.

However, years later when he was accused of sexual assault and rape, Linda Brinkworth came forward with her own complaints of the sexual harassment she had suffered.

How to watch Who Killed Jill Dando?