A new Netflix true crime documentary is coming this September and will look at the unsolved murder case of TV presenter Jill Dando.

On the morning of April 26 1999, Jill Dando was shot dead on the front doorstep of her Fulham Gowan Avenue home in London after briefly returning home from her fiancé Alan Farthing’s house.

In the three-part documentary series, directed by BAFTA nominee Marcus Plowright, Jill Dando’s brother Nigel Dando is featured, Nigel is hoping the series will lead to new information about his sister’s tragic death.

Jill Dando was a journalist, newsreader and TV presenter. She co-presented the BBC's Crimewatch, alongside Nick Ross. When Jill first moved to London, she bought a house with her cousin Judith Dando. After five years living together Jill went on to buy her own terraced house on Gowan Avenue in the quiet area of Fulham in central London. Rightmove states the house was bought for £265,000 on January 4 1995.

When it was listed on the property selling site in 2020, the house was marketed as a five bedroom terraced house with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and private garden.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, Judith recalled how she warned her cousin not to buy the house in Fulham. She said: “When she went for the house in Gowan Avenue I remember saying to her, ‘do you really want to do this, you are living on your own. Wouldn’t you be better off with a smart apartment where you have a security guard”.

What happened to Jill Dando's house?

At the time of her murder, Jill Dando was in the process of selling her home in Fulham. She was reportedly spending most of her time at her fiancé's home in Chiswick, London, and had only returned home that day to get changed before heading off to a fashion shoot.

According to a report by The Guardian “Shortly before her death, she [Jill Dando] had agreed the sale of her home in Fulham, worth about £350,000, which is due to be completed on July 15.”

According to property sales records by Rightmove it appears that the sale for Jill Dando’s house went through on July 15 1999. In 2006 the house went on the market again and was sold for £811,000 in 2009 the property was sold again and bought for £1,000,000.

When is the Jill Dando documentary on Netflix?