New three-part Netflix documentary will look at the true crime story of murdered Jill Dando

Netflix is set to release a new true crime documentary series revisiting the unsolved murder of journalist Jill Dando. Jill was 37 years old when she was shot dead in front of her doorway in Gowan Avenue Fulham, London on April 26, 1999.

On 25 May, 2000 Barry George was arrested and charged with the murder of Jill Dando. Michael Mansfield KC was his barrister at the time.

Michael Mansfield, 81, represented Barry George during his trial for the murder of TV presenter Jill Dando. He was found guilty July 2 2001. Eight years later the conviction was judged unsafe by the Court of Appeal and quashed in 2007. After a retrial, he was acquitted on August 1, 2008.

Michael Mansfield, of Nexus Chambers, is an English barrister and is one of the most famous barristers in the UK. He has had a career which has spanned over 50 years and has worked on the UK’s most high-profile cases including: the Princess Diana inquest, the Hillsborough Inquest, the Stephen Lawrence inquiry and the Birmingham Six. He has also written many books including 'Memoirs of a Radical Lawyer (2009)'.

Who is Michael Mansfield married to?

Michael Mansfield has been married three times. He married Melian Bordes when he was 19 and the pair reportedly had five children together Jonathan, Anna, Louise, Leo and Kieran.

His second marriage was to filmmaker Yvette Vanson. They have one son, Fred, and separated in 2014.

Michael Mansfield married his third wife, snooker player Yvette Greenway in 2019, and she is 22 years his junior.

In 2015 Michael Mansfield lost his daughter Anna to suicide when she was 44 after a battle with depression.

Is Michael Mansfield vegetarian or vegan?

Michael Mansfield is a vegetarian and has previously said that the government should ban eating beef to help save the planet. According to the Daily Mail, speaking in 2019 at the Vegan campaign he said “It is not preposterous to think one day it will become illegal. There are plenty of things that were once commonplace that are now illegal such as smoking inside.”

How much is Michael Mansfield worth?

He has an estimated net worth of between £1million and £4m.

When is the Jill Dando documentary on Netflix?