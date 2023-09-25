Netflix: Who Killed Jill Dando is set to be released on Tuesday 26 September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new true-crime documentary series is set to be released on Netflix that will look into the unsolved murder case of journalist Jill Dando.

Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando was shot dead on the front doorstep of 29 Gowan Avenue Fulham, London on April 26 1999. Jill Dando was just 37 years-old when she died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-part series will revisit the mystery behind Jill Dando 's murder including interviews with her brother Nigel Dando and the police officers who were involved in the investigation.

Who were Jill Dando’s parents?

Jill Dando was born November 9 1961 to her mother Winifred Mary Jean Dando and father Jack Dando. She had one older brother, Nigel Dando who was nine years older than her. Her mother died of Leukaemia when Jill Dando was 25. Jack Dando died in 2009 according to the Weston Mercury “Jack died in his sleep at Jasmine Court Nursing Home in Park Place, Weston.”

When Jill Dando was a child, doctors discovered that she had a hole in her heart and a blocked pulmonary artery. She had heart life saving surgery at the age of three.

Who is Jill Dando’s Brother?

Nigel Dando was a journalist for BBC Bristol before retiring in 2017. Nigel Dando was heavily involved in the Netflix documentary series. He hopes its release will lead to new information about the murder of his sister. Speaking to The Times earlier this year, Nigel Dando said “Someone might know something.”

What was Jill Dando famous for?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jill Dando started her career as a trainee journalist for her local newspaper Weston Mercury. She progressed from print to mainstream media production and began presenting the TV show Holiday and the Six O'clock News. Jill Dando was due to present the Six O'clock News the evening after she was killed.

Jill Dando was best known for being the co-host on the BBC series Crimewatch alongside Nick Ross. After her death the show she once presented reconstructed her murder in a hope to find more information to help with the police investigation.

The nation's sweetheart was featured on the front cover of many magazines and in 1997 was awarded the BBC Personality of the Year Award.

Who was Jill Dando in a relationship with?

Jill Dando’s had a relationship with the BBC executive Bob Wheaton from 1989 - 1996, who was her boss at the time. After the pair split Jill Dando briefly dated National Park warden Simon Basil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1997 Jill Dando met gynaecologist Alan Farthing through a mutual friend. After his divorce from his first wife was finalised, Jill Dando and Alan Farthing announced they were engaged. The couple were set to wed in September 1999 but she sadly never made it down the aisle.

When is the Jill Dando documentary on Netflix?