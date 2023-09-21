The docuseries looks back at the 1999 crime and investigation into prime suspect Barry George

True crimeNetflix docuseries Who Killed Jill Dando follows the shocking murder of the Crimewatch presenter in 1999 and the huge police investigation into the killing.

Jill Dando was one of the BBC’s most recognisable stars, having worked as a journalist for two decades and appeared on several flagship BBC programmes including Holiday, the Six O’Clock News and Crimewatch.

Her daylight murder stunned authorities and the response to the killing was the largest police investigation since the Yorkshire Ripper manhunt in the 1980s. Eventually one man, Barry George was charged with the crime and sentenced to life imprisonment, however, his conviction was quashed on appeal in 2007 and he was released from prison.

Since George’s release, a new suspect has not been charged with the crime, and a motive has not been found - though in her role as a Crimewatch reporter it’s possible than several criminals could have held a grudge against her.

This is everything you need to know about upcoming true crimeNetflix series Who Killed Jill Dando?:

Who Killed Jill Dando?

What is Who Killed Jill Dando about?

The Netflix docuseries is about the death of Jill Dando, who was killed on her doorstep in broad daylight in 1999, and the extensive investigation that sought to find her killer.

Dando’s friends, family, and colleagues, as well as journalists, investigators and lawyers who have studied the case, speak on the documentary about their theories as to who killed her. Barry George, who was wrongfully convicted of her murder, also features on the documentary.

Despite the massive homicide investigation into her death, Dando’s killer has not been identified and her murder remains unsolved after 24 years.

Who was Jill Dando?

Jill Dando was an English journalist and newsreader who worked for most of her career at the BBC, winning the BBC’s Personality of the Year award in 1997.

She began her BBC career on BBC Radio Devon in 1985 and later presenter TV news bulletins for national audiences. Dando worked as a presenter on Breakfast Time, Breakfast News, One O'Clock News, Six O'Clock News, and travel show Holiday.

Barry George, who was wrongly convicted of Jill Dando's murder, features in the documentary

In 1995 she began presenting Crimewatch on BBC One alongside broadcaster Nick Ross.

She was in a relationship with Alan Farthing, a gynaecologist who later became Queen Elizabeth II's personal physician and the pair got engaged in January 1999 with their wedding set for September of that year.

However, Dando was tragically murdered on the morning of 26 April 1999 as she returned home from Farthing’s house. She was shot once in the head on the doorstep of her house and was killed instantly - she was 37 years old.

Is there a trailer for Who Killed Jill Dando?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Who Killed Jill Dando?

Who Killed Jill Dando is a three episode series - the full series will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 26 September.