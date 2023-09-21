Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost 25 years after Jill Dando’s death, Netflix is set to release a new three-part documentary series looking at the unsolved murder case. The TV presenter was shot dead in front of her doorstep at her Fulham home on April 26 1999.

Barry George was wrongly accused of Jill Dando’s murder. He was originally found guilty but his conviction was overturned after an appeal and was released from prison after spending eight years behind bars. Since then no-one has been charged with her murder and the case remains a mystery.

On the day of her murder Jill Dando briefly returned to her house in Fulham, London after spending time at fiancé Alan Fathering’s home in Chiswick. At the time of her murder Jill Dando was in the process of selling her terrace home on Gowan Avenue.

Who is Alan Farthing?

Alan Farthing, 60, was born in Winchester, Hampshire on June 8 1963. He attended Beacon School in Crowborough, East Sussex where his father was the headteacher. Alan trained at the George's Hospital Medical School and qualified as a doctor in 1986.

What was Alan Farthing's relationship with Jill Dando?

Alan Farthing met Jill Dando through a mutual friend in 1997, after splitting from his first wife.

A few months after his divorce was finalised in January 1999 the couple were engaged and were due to marry later in the year.

Jill Dando was killed just three months later. Alan Farthing doesn’t speak much about his former fiancée but in his last interview with Daily Mail 1999 he revealed that the Crimewatch presenter had made him breakfast before he went to work on the morning of her murder.

Did Alan Farthing remarry after Jill Dando’s death?

Alan Farthing married his second wife Dr Janet Stowell in 2008 in a small intimate wedding at a church in Putney according to the Daily Mail.

What does Alan Farthing do now?

According to his biography on King Edward VII's Hospital website: "Alan Farthing is a gynaecologist who specialises in complex surgery. In particular he is one of the country's most experienced laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeons and many of his patients have been referred by other gynaecologists because of his surgical expertise."

What is Alan Farthing’s Royal connection?

Alan Farthing was reportedly the late Queen Elizabeth’s ll surgeon-gynaecologist, who was appointed to assist and succeed her previous surgeon-gynaecologist Sir Marcus Setchell in 2008 according to Mail Online.

He was also part of the medical team that oversaw Catherine, Princess of Wales giving birth to all three of her children.