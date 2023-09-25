Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shocking murder of Jill Dando is something that I can remember watching on the news when it happened; the TV presenter was shot dead on her doorstep of 29 Gowan Avenue on April 26 1999 and was just 37 years-old.

The case has gone unsolved for over 23 years but now Netflix is to release a three-part documentary revisiting the murder with ’Who Killed Jill Dando?’ Dando's brother, Nigel Dando, is one of those interviewed among many others in the series and hopes that the documentary will lead to new information about the murder of his sister. He told The Times earlier this year, “Someone might know something.”

The doc-series is directed by four-time BAFTA nominee Marcus Plowright and features real time footage, CCTV recordings of Jill Dandos’ last few hours. Plus interviews with police detectives who were there and friends closest to her.

It begins with the sound of the harrowing 999 emergency phone call of Jill Dando’s neighbour who found her on the doorstep in a pool of blood. Hamish Campbell was the senior investigative officer and one of the first detectives at the scene with his interview describing the first few hours of the investigation.

The series dives into Jill Dando's life and background from where she was born and how she got into journalism. To her career from print journalism to mainstream media presenting shows like Holiday and Crimewatch.

Her close friend and hairdresser Martyn Maxey describes how she went from brunette perm to short blonde haircut similar to Princess Diana’s who she was often compared to. When asked who had the hairstyle first Martyn smiles and says “Jill.”

As with most murder cases, the first people that are investigated are the people closest to the victim (usually loved ones or exes). Hamish Campbell explains how he wanted to speak to Jill Dando’s fiancé, ex boyfriend and agent as they were all suspects.

Jill Dando had a relationship with her boss at the time, former BBC executive editor Bob Wheaton, who owed the TV presenter £35,000. At the time of her death Jill Dando was engaged to Alan Farthing and her agent Jon Roseman who had a reputation for being tough had weirdly written a novel based on a journalist who had been shot.

Bob Wheaton and Jon Roseman are both interviewed in the series as well as Jill Dando's former colleague Jenni Frost and journalist Jane Moore.

There were numerous theories about Jill Dando's murder including criminal gangs, a stalker and that it was a professional assassination with connections to the war in Serbia.

However, in 2001 Barry George was arrested and charged with Jill Dando's murder. The series follows the trial and speaks to Barry George about his experience of being wrongfully charged and acquitted of the murder after spending eight years in prison.

Barry George’s barrister Michael Mansfield, who previously worked on some of the UK’s most high profile cases is also interviewed and talks extensively about the case.

Wen Jill Dando was murdered in 1999 I was 14 and can remember watching everything unfold on the news but what I didn’t realise was just how little I actually knew about Jill Dando and the investigation into her murder. Whether you are familiar with Jill Dando or not, this Netflix series is a fascinating insight into the life and death of Britain’s “golden girl” of television and for those familiar with the case, a sad reminder of a talent lost.

This series is for you if you are intrigued by true-crime stories and police investigations. I just hope that the documentary does help bring more information and finally solve the 23 year old murder mystery.

