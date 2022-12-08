The couple had been married for 20 years and share three daughters together

Loose Women presenter Jane Moore has revealed live on air that she has separated from her husband Gary Farrow. The Sun columnist broke the news on Wednesday 7 December, describing him as still being her “best friend”.

The 60-year-old panellist shared that the couple have remained living together and will be celebrating the holiday season under the same roof.

Moore announced that the pair had been discussing splitting last year, but that Farrow had fallen and broken his leg, joking: “I didn’t push him.” She added: “It’s weird that it’s out there, because we’ve been processing it for about a year.”

The former couple live in Richmond with their three daughters Ellie, Grace and Lauren, but plan to sell their home in 2023 and purchase separate properties.

So why did Jane Moore and her husband split up and who is Gary Farrow? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Jane Moore?

Moore is a journalist and presenter who is best known for her column in The Sun. Born in Oxford, she studied journalism at the South Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education in Cardiff and started her career at Solihull News before moving to work at the Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Post. She has been a panellist on Loose Women since 1999 and has written five books: Fourplay, The Ex Files, dot.homme, The Second Wives Club and Love @ First Site.

Jane Moore announced she was separating from husband Gary Farrow live on Loose Women (Photo: Getty Images)

When did Jane Moore and Gary Farrow get married?

Moore and Farrow married in 2002 at Claridge’s Hotel in London. Sir Elton John was Farrow’s best man and the extravagant ceremony was attended by celebrities including Barbara Windsor and Jonathan Ross.

In a previous episode of Loose Women Moore shared a story about how Farrow’s “lairy” behaviour had got him arrested and put in a jail cell the day before their wedding ceremony. She said at the time: “Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn’t leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn’t let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy.”

She revealed that Farrow was released the following morning with just hours to spare before their wedding.

What did she say about the split on Loose Women?

Moore made the announcement during a panel segment on Loose Women telling fellow presenters: “So Gary and I are separating.” She added: “It’s weird that it’s out there because we’ve been processing it for about a year, we’re both quite private people and we had discussed it last year and it was gonna happen last year, and then he fell and broke his leg.”

She joked: “I didn’t push him, just wanna put that out there, ge fell and broke his leg and then all bets are off.”

Talking about how they’ll be spending the holiday season she said: “We’re still in the same house together, we’re still going to do Christmas together... Then in the new year, we’ll sell up. We’ll buy our own houses, hopefully, you know, near each other.”

Moore described Farrow as her “best friend” adding: “It’s enabled us to sort of segue to process it first of all, and to sort of segue nicely into a really good friendship, I mean, I would always say, he is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here he would say, I’m his best friend, and I’m just very, very keen that we don’t lose that element of it, you know, so, yeah, so we’re still living together.”

Who is her former husband Gary Farrow?