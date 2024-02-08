Georgina and Paul Pepper were jailed this week for the vicious attack on Paul's ex partner. Pictures: WYP

A father set his "Rottweiler" daughter on his partner following an argument, who then viciously beat her unconscious and filmed her lying motionless on the pavement covered in blood. Sickening footage taken on Georgina Pepper's phone showed her leaning over the woman's lifeless body and screaming: "You touch my dad again and I will f****** kill you."

The woman, who remembered nothing of the fierce assault, suffered a fracture to her cheek bone, several breaks to her nose, lost teeth and suspected fractured ribs. Both Georgina Pepper and her father Paul Pepper were jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week, our sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Anthony Dunne said Paul Pepper and his ex partner had been drinking throughout the afternoon on October 2, 2022, but got into an argument later that night outside his home on Westbury Place in Belle Isle.

Calling each other names and both accusing the other of cheating, the woman then picked up a chair and threw it at his van. Pepper began filming the argument in the middle of the street, with him telling her: "I hope you can fight because my Rottweiler is coming to f****** get you."

It was understood that he meant his daughter, whom he then contacted. The victim remembered walking away but a white car then stopped nearby and Georgina Pepper stepped out, telling her: "Leave my f****** dad alone."

At around 11.25pm the police found the victim lying on the pavement in the Parnaby Road area. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and required surgery to her face to have metal plates inserted, such was the damage caused to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgina was arrested at around 5am the next day and her mobile phone seized. Two videos of her standing over the prone body of the bloodied woman were found. WhatsApp messages with her father were found with Paul Pepper telling her to deny any involvement and delete evidence from her phone.

Georgina, 31, gave a largely no-comment interview to police but did deny any involvement, despite the footage. Paul Pepper, 51, was arrested the next day and the messages from his phone had been deleted. He told police it was not him as he would not hit a woman.

In a victim impact statement, the court heard the victim had no recollection of the attack, but still suffers from daily panic attacks and fears going out on her own. Georgina Pepper, of Calvert Crescent, Middleton, later admitted section 18 GBH with intent, with Paul Pepper admitting section 20 GBH without intent.

Mitigating for Georgina, Michael Collins said she had not gone there that night to attack the victim, but to settle the dispute with a verbal warning- a claim which was rejected outright by the judge. Mr Collins said: "She allowed her emotions to overwhelm her sense of propriety." He said she had struggled with her own mental health in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Paul Pepper, Craig Sutcliffe said: "The behaviour on that night was very much against his ordinary character." He pointed out that Paul was not present when his daughter attacked the woman and "did not anticipate what occurred".

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar jailed Georgina for three years and told her: "I refuse to accept you came to make peace with the complainant. That assault you carried out was so vicious she was rendered unconscious right from the word go. The injuries will be everlasting. Just to show your father, you took photographs [video] of the victim. They are some of the most horrific photographs one could see."