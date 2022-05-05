Lukasz Czapla murdered his two-year-old son Julius to ‘get back’ at his former partner

The heartbroken mum of a boy murdered by his father for “revenge” has vowed to fight to make sure he never leaves prison.

Lukasz Czapla, 41, was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years after being found guilty of the murder of his son Julius Czapla in Edinburgh, in November 2020.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard it was in an act of “revenge and jealousy” to “get back” at his former partner.

After he discovered the youngster’s mother was in a new relationship, Czapla shot his son in the head with a BB gun, stabbed him with a skewer-like instrument and smothered him with a pillow.

‘His dad wanted me to suffer’

In a statement released through Police Scotland after the conviction Patrycja Szczesniak, Julius’ Mother spoke of her devastation at her son’s death and described him as a “happy child”:

She said “I only wanted the best for you. If only I could only turn back time to have you in my arms again my child.

“Despite the breakup with Juliusz’s dad, I wanted him to have contact with our son. I never stopped him seeing Juliusz. Julek loved him like every child loves their dad. He trusted him, he trusted him completely.

“Juliusz was murdered only for revenge. His dad wanted me to suffer, he succeeded and achieved his goal, at the cost of my beloved little boy’s life.

“If only I knew what was going to happen. I would have never thought he could do this to my child.

“He was only two and a half.

“Every day I think about Juliusz. I can’t imagine what his little, helpless heart felt that night and I feel his fear and pain every day. He was part of me, part of my heart and soul.

“I wish I could hug him, play with him and watch him grow.

“Every day I ask myself why there is so much evil in this world, why the innocent have to suffer.

“He not only took Juliusz life but my life too.

“That day, the world stopped, not only for me but also for my mother and my sister.”

‘We will fight to ensure that monster never leaves prison’

The heartbroken mum went on to say that she wanted to fight to make sure Czapla is never released.

She said:“Juliusz was a very happy child. He lit up the place wherever he showed up. He could put a smile on anyone’s face and always looked forward to calls with his Grandma and Auntie.

“It is breaking our hearts that we are no longer able to take his hand and lead him through life. To watch him enjoy riding his bike and eating his favourite ice cream. Listen to his giggling and laughing and being amazed by the things he learned every day.

“We want to believe in the justice system and that justice will be served, although I know there is no sentence that will bring my angel back to life.

“Czapla should not have the right to any defence and we will fight to ensure that monster never leaves prison.

“My suffering and my pain will stay with me for the rest of my life. But the unconditional love I have for my baby; my dearest child Juliusz will never end.

“My family, friends and l will miss him dearly and we will suffer his loss until the end of our days.

“Juliuszek left us the most beautiful memories that will remain in our hearts forever.”

Judge described Czapla’s actions as ‘truly evil’

Former IT technician Czapla offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide, claiming diminished responsibility, but prosecutors declined his plea and pursued a murder conviction.

The two-week hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh ended with a jury unanimously finding Czapla guilty of murder.Giving evidence during the trial, Czapla claimed that he killed his son because he had decided to end his own life and could not face leaving Julius behind without a father – like he had been.

After shooting him in the head with the air gun, Czapla realised the toddler was still alive but paralysed, and proceeded to stab and smother him.

He previously told the court: “I did not want him to suffer at all, that was not my intention.

“I had this stupid idea from the TV that people just die instantly.”

Alan Cameron, prosecuting, told the jury that Czapla’s fury and jealousy towards Ms Szczesniak is what motivated him to kill Julius.

Judge Lord Beckett told Czapla: “As a result of your actions, your son will never grow up.”

He described the murder as “truly evil, causing a defenceless child considerable distress”.