A woman is in hospital with gunshot wounds after being held hostage at her Kent home.

Armed police were called to a terraced house in Priory Road, Dartford, on Saturday (6 May) afternoon. Witnesses who lived nearby said a woman had been “held hostage” at the back of the property.

Kent Police said a man and a woman suffered serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and were taken to a London hospital. Officers went into the house at 12.40pm with a trained negotiator following reports of a “disturbance” and attempted to “engage with a man” there.

Witnesses described how police cordoned off the road and ordered people to stay inside their homes, before officers smashed through the front door of the property and went inside. After an hour long stand-off, “pandemonium” broke out and neighbours heard what they described as sounding like two rounds of gunshots.

Kent Police refer incident to IOPC

Police at the scene in Dartford on Saturday, 6 May

A spokesperson for the force said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road, Dartford, at 12.40pm on Saturday May 6. Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

“Whilst they were at the scene, a man and a woman suffered serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and were taken to a London hospital where they remain in a serious condition. Patrols remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and how the injuries were sustained.”

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to police being at the scene at the time of the injuries. No police weapons were discharged.

“It was pandemonium”

Witnesses who lived nearby said the woman had been “held hostage” by a man at the back of the property. One woman, who wished not to be named, described the scene as “chilling”.

She said: “I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn’t get back home. I went out and was told ‘get back – you must stay indoors’. I went to the garden where I could see more.”

