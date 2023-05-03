Francisco Oropeza, who has been deported to Mexico four times since 2009, will now be charged with five counts of murder

Texas police say they have caught a man suspected of shooting five of his neighbours after they confronted him for firing rounds in his front yard late at night, after a four-day manhunt.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the shooting late on Friday (28 April) in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson. A nine-year-old boy was among those fatally shot with an AR-style rifle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All of the victims were from Honduras. Wilson Garcia, who survived the shooting, said friends and family in the home tried to hide and shield themselves and children after Mr Oropeza walked up to the home and began firing, killing his wife first at the front door.

The victims were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, nine.

Texas police spent four days searching for Francisco Oropeza, after he allegedly shot five of his neighbours (Photos: San Jacinto Sheriff's Office)

Oropeza was arrested without incident not far from the site of the shooting, Sheriff Henderson said. Acting on a tip, officers said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry, in a closet.

Police had used drones and scent-tracking dogs during the wide search for Oropeza, which included combing a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said the suspect had allegedly fled the scene after the attack. He said his deputies had been called to the suspect’s house at least one other time previously over shooting rounds in his yard.

Oropeza will be charged with five counts of murder. His bond has been set at US$5 million (£4 million). “They can rest easy now, because he is behind bars,” Sheriff Capers said of the families of the victims. “He will live out his life behind bars for killing those five.”

The arrest happened near Conroe, ending what had become a widening dragnet that had grown to more than 250 people from multiple jurisdictions and had seen US$80,000 (£64,000) in reward money offered.

As recently as Tuesday morning, the FBI had said that Oropeza “could be anywhere”, underlining how investigators for days struggled to get a sense of his whereabouts and candidly acknowledged they had no leads.

Advertisement

Advertisement