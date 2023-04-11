Disgraced Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is facing a string of new sexual assault allegations.

More than 10 people have contacted police investigating disgraced ex-Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick with either further allegations or new information since he was jailed in February, Hertfordshire Police has said.

The serial rapist was in February sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to 49 charges which detailed no less than 71 serious offences - including rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and coercive or controlling behaviour. Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the 48-year-old had carried out an “unrestrained campaign of rape against women”, while one of his victims described how she felt she had encountered “evil” on the night she met him.

While the “catalogue of violent and brutal sex attacks” which Carrick was jailed for took place between the years 2003 and 2020, new information suggests his offending could have begun even earlier - possibly from when he was as young as 13. Meanwhile, in the weeks following his sentencing, more women have approached the police accusing Carrick of sexual assault, meaning the former Met Police officer could have more than 12 rape victims, as was previously reported.

Hertfordshire Police said: “Since David Carrick pleaded guilty and was sentenced at court in February, more than ten people have contacted their local forces or the investigation team directly, to either report further offences, including sexual assault, or to share information relating to him.”

According to The Sunday Times, five of these people are women who have accused Carrick of further sex crimes - one of which is alleged to have taken place when he was just 13. If he is found to be guilty, this would significantly extend the known timeline of his offending.

The other people who have come forward are thought to have provided the investigating team with new information. A Herfordshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that the force’s major crime unit, made up of detectives from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, is currently working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to investigate the fresh allegations.

Officers have also set up a special reporting portal for people to share information about Carrick, with Detective Chief Inspector Moor, who led the team who initially investigated Carrick and ultimately brought him to justice, commenting: “If anyone else thinks they have been a victim, we still want to hear from you and we will support you.”

Det Ch Insp Moor also admitted to The Sunday Times that he believes there are still more victims to come forward. He told the newspaper: “I think there are more women out there.”

Carrick, who joined the Met Police in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, used his position to gain his victims’ trust and scare them into silence.

He told one woman he was “the safest person” she could be with before holding a handgun to her head and raping her, and sent another a photograph of himself with a work-issue firearm, saying: “Remember I am the boss.”

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Carrick’s convictions represented “a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law.” She said “behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness, [he] took monstrous advantage of women” and was “bold and, at times, relentless” in his offending, “trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you”.

For nearly two decades, she added, he had been “proved right” - but a combination of the 12 women who reported him and the police colleagues who gave evidence against him had ultimately “exposed” his crimes.