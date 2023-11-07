Two people were rushed to hospital following a shock dog attack in Halifax on Monday night.

A woman was arrested after a dog attack that saw two people taken to hospital in Halifax on Monday night (Novemvber 6). Police were called to Stainland Road shortly before 6pm, which saw a dog shot dead by armed police in Sowood.

The dog’s owner and another person were hurt, as was another dog. A woman was arrested last night and she was still in custody on Tuesday morning (November 7).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Attempts to restrain the dog were unsuccessful and it was destroyed by armed officers who attended the scene. Both injured parties were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the injured dog was taken to be seen by a vet.”

Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened and are urging anyone with information that might help them to get in touch by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1366 of November 6.

Ward councillor for the area Councillor Paul Bellenger has spoken of the shock many in the area are feeling after last night. Speaking to Halifax Courier, he said: "Many people in the village are feeling shocked by what happened. It was extremely unexpected.