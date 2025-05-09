Drink-driver called police himself after crashing his car on a roundabout
Ben Barker was driving his blue Ford Fiesta early in the morning when he missed a corner and hit a kerb, crumpling the front of his car and blocking some of the road.
The 21-year-old called police for help as he was worried that his car was causing a danger to other road users.
When officers arrived they suspected Barker of drink-driving and a roadside breath test of 138mg, almost four times the legal limit of 35mg per 100ml of breath, confirmed their suspicions.
Barker, of Newmarket Road, Great Chesterford in Cambridgshire, was later taken to hospital where he provided an evidential blood sample, which was found to contain not less than 194 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
The crash happened on the A1301, close to Stump Cross in Cambridgeshire, just before 6am on December 19.
At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (1 May), Barker pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for two years. He must also pay a £400 fine.
PC Lily Mallyon, who investigated, said: “Barker made a reckless decision getting behind the wheel of his car that morning and was lucky neither he, nor any other road users were hurt.”
The force operates a confidential drink and drug hotline which is open 24/7 on 0800 032 0845.