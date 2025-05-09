Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drink-driver called police himself after he crashed his car on a roundabout.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Barker was driving his blue Ford Fiesta early in the morning when he missed a corner and hit a kerb, crumpling the front of his car and blocking some of the road.

The 21-year-old called police for help as he was worried that his car was causing a danger to other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers arrived they suspected Barker of drink-driving and a roadside breath test of 138mg, almost four times the legal limit of 35mg per 100ml of breath, confirmed their suspicions.

Ben Barker’s crashed Ford Fiesta | Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Barker, of Newmarket Road, Great Chesterford in Cambridgshire, was later taken to hospital where he provided an evidential blood sample, which was found to contain not less than 194 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

The crash happened on the A1301, close to Stump Cross in Cambridgeshire, just before 6am on December 19.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (1 May), Barker pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for two years. He must also pay a £400 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Lily Mallyon, who investigated, said: “Barker made a reckless decision getting behind the wheel of his car that morning and was lucky neither he, nor any other road users were hurt.”

The force operates a confidential drink and drug hotline which is open 24/7 on 0800 032 0845.