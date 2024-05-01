Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous driver who killed a woman with a ‘glowing feature’ in a head-on collision has been jailed for five years. Iurie Ciumac, 34 of Peterborough, was driving a silver Honda Accord along the A1303 Newmarket Road, between Stow Cum Quy and Bottisham, South Cambridgeshire, on Friday, 10 June, 2022, at about 5.13pm.

Driving east towards Newmarket, Ciumac tried to turn right at the Little Wilbraham Road junction but collided head-on with a blue Toyota Yaris travelling in the opposite direction, driven by Holly Lucas, 24, of Newmarket. Mrs Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday (April 24), at Peterborough Crown Court, Ciumac, of Copsewood, Werrington was jailed for five years having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. He was also banned from driving for five years, our sister title Peterborough Telegraph reports.

DC Paddy Reeve said: “Ciumac’s dangerous driving has cruelly taken away Holly’s future so I am glad he is behind bars. This case should serve as a reminder to people to drive with care as the dangers of not are clear to see.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Holly’s family and I hope this sentence gives them a little bit of closure.”

In a statement, Holly’s mother said: “Losing my beautiful daughter Holly, in such a senseless and tragic way, has left all who knew and loved her in deep grief. Holly was a vibrant and compassionate young woman, newly married, with a glowing future.