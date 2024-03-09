“Drunken and obnoxious” passengers Ryan Sanders and Joshua Stone have been jailed. Picture: SWNS

A pair of “drunken and obnoxious” passengers have been jailed after abusing cabin crew. Joshua Stone, 32, and Ryan Sanders, 34, were warned about their behaviour but continued to be abusive before being escorted from the plane.

The pair were due to head off on holiday to Crete but their drunken behaviour ahead of their easyJet flight, departing from Bristol Airport on July 11, saw them staying put. Once removed from the aircraft, Stone began to make off from security but was swiftly detained.

Once officers arrived, both men were arrested. During police interview Sanders claimed he had consumed cider, lager and a Malibu and coke, but denied he was drunk.

The duo were subsequently charged with entering an aircraft drunk, with Stone also being charged with entering a security restricted area of an aerodrome without permission during his brief attempt to get away from security. They pleaded guilty to the charges.

At Bristol Crown Court on March 4, Sanders, of Southmead Road in Filton, Bristol, was jailed for 14 weeks while Stone, of Greystoke Avenue in Southmead, received a 25-week sentence. Both were also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Sergeant Rachael Hodges said: “The last thing we want to do is to stop people who want to have a good time and relax before going on holiday. These two men’s drunken and obnoxious behaviour saw them be abusive to cabin crew and led to concerns they could represent a security risk had the flight taken off.

