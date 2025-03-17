A drunk speeding Tesla driver who crashed his car into a group of families at a carnival has been jailed.

Ethan Walker was on a cocktail of drink and drugs when he ploughed his electric car into a crowd, injuring 11 people including six children.

Walker had been at the carnival and witnesses saw him drinking throughout the day.

After offering a friend who lift, who refused because he was drunk, Walker got in his Tesla which was parked around 100 metres from where the carnival funfair was. As he set off, he drove through a grass verge before speeding up to over 60mph. Walker’s car then went on the wrong side of the road before he lost control and it span in the road.

The Tesla then mounted a grass verge and collided with 11 people before hitting a tree.

Ethan Walker, 28, of Stafford Road, Sheffield and formerly of Tideswell, in Derbyshire, has been jailed for 11 offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving after ploughing his Tesla into a crowd of people while drunk at Tideswell Wakes in June 2023 | Derbyshire Police

Members of the public rushed to help the injured as they waited for the arrival of the emergency services.

When police arrived at the scene, Walker was still in the car. He was also taken to hospital where he tried to prevent officers carrying out drink and drug driving tests by pretending to be asleep.

He failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis to check his alcohol level but did provide a saliva sample which tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. A blood sample was taken from him which also showed he was over the limit for alcohol.

Walker, 28, of Stafford Road, Sheffield and formerly of Tideswell, was subsequently charged with 11 offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving. It happened at Tideswell Wakes in June 2023.

He admitted the charges when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on 9 January. He appeared at the same court for sentence on Friday when he was jailed for three years and six months, banned from driving for 72 months and must take an extended re-test before he can get back behind the wheel.

Detective Constable Dan Booth, who led the investigation, said: “Walker got behind the wheel of his car on that day knowing he had consumed a number of alcoholic drinks as well as both cocaine and cannabis.

“He then drove off at speed well aware that the area was extremely busy with families and people enjoying the hugely popular village carnival. His irresponsible and appalling actions led to several people, including children, being injured - some seriously. While it is a miracle that no-one was killed by Walker’s reckless driving on that night, the impact on those people involved cannot be underestimated with many of them still dealing with the physical, mental and emotional trauma this caused.

“His behaviour while at the hospital in trying to prevent officers from carrying out tests is another indicator of Walker’s blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions. I am pleased that he has now finally admitted what he has done and is behind bars.”