The Irish police said the serious public order incident in Dublin on Thursday afternoon is ‘not terrorism-related’.

An Garda Siochana at the scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, including three young children, following a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

There is no terrorist link to the ‘shock’ incident in Dublin that left five people injured including three young children. Irish police said the force continues to have an ‘open mind’ at this early stage of investigation but is satisfied there is no terrorist link as it was a ‘standalone’ attack.

Police were called to a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city of Dublin, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday (November 23), outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire as children were coming out of the school, which caters to primary-age children.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, Superintendent Liam Geraghty said an adult male in his 50s who is being treated for serious injuries is now a person of interest in the police investigation. The force said it is not looking for any other person at this time.

He said: “This is a very early stage of the investigation which is not even four hours old at this stage, but at this time An Garda Siochana is satisfied from our inquiries that there is no terror-related activity or related to any wider aspects in relation to this matter. It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that.”

Supt Geraghty said his understanding is that a knife was used in the attack, but he could not provide more detail on the nature of the injuries. He said a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl were treated for less serious injuries after the incident.

He added: “The boy has since been discharged from CHI Crumlin. An Garda Siochana is providing support to the parents of all the children. The adult female in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital.

“An adult male in his 50s is also being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in the Dublin region. The scene remains sealed off at this time and a technical examination of the scene is ongoing.

“An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. An Garda Siochana is following a definite line of inquiry.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said he is “deeply shocked”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, their families, friends and the emergency services who responded so quickly at the scene,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims of a “very serious incident”. He said: “I am aware of an extremely serious incident that has taken place at Parnell Square in my constituency of Dublin Central,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this very serious incident, and their families. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street police station.”

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman”. Ms McEntee said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

“I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardai. It is my understanding that Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.