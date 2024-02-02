East End: Fake taxi driver found guilty of serious sexual assault against female passenger in Glasgow
A fake taxi driver has been found guilty of sexual assault against a woman
A man, who pretended to be a taxi driver and sexually assaulted a woman, has been found guilty. Barzan Nawshowani, 40, picked up the woman and her friend in his car from Glasgow City Centre after a night out on August 7, 2022.
After dropping off the friend, he drove the woman to premises in the East End of the city where he seriously sexually assaulted her. Nawshowani was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday (February 2) following a two-week trial and will be sentenced in due course.
Detective Chief Inspector Iain Nelson said: “Barzan Nawshowani took advantage of a woman who, believing him to be a bona fide taxi driver, trusted him to make sure she got home safely. He totally abused that trust and what he did was deplorable.
“I would like to praise the woman for coming forward to the police. Her courage and testimony are what had him convicted today and also importantly it made sure he is no longer a risk to other women at this time.”
