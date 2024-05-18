St John the Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex Picture: Google

An ex-vicar from East Sussex has been charged with child sex offences

A former vicar has been charged with child sex offences dating back to the late 1990s.

Ifor Whittaker, 80, was an Anglican vicar who went by the name of Father Colin Pritchard when the alleged offences against a young boy occurred. He was serving at the 13th century St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, at the time.

Whittaker has been charged with rape and gross indecency with a boy aged under 14 and will appear in court on June 10.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police have charged a former Anglican vicar with rape and gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age.