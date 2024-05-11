Edgware stabbing: Jalal Debella, 22, charged with murder of 66-year-old woman in London
A man has been charged with murder after a 66-year-old woman was fatal stabbed in north London. Met Police were called to the incident in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday (9 May).
The woman died after being stabbed, the force has said. Following an investigation Jalal Debella, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (11 May). NationalWorld had previously reported on his arrest earlier in the week.
Previously, police had said work continues to inform her next of kin and a crime scene remains in place at the location. Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3105/9May. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously. Paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene but the woman was pronounced dead.