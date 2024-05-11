Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware at around 11.50am on Thursday (May 9).

Jalal Debella has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon

A man has been charged with murder after a 66-year-old woman was fatal stabbed in north London. Met Police were called to the incident in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday (9 May).

The woman died after being stabbed, the force has said. Following an investigation Jalal Debella, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (11 May). NationalWorld had previously reported on his arrest earlier in the week.