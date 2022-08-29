She was described as a “happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone”

The family of a woman found dead have paid tribute to her as a man is set to appear in court charged with her murder.

Elizabeth McCann’s family said the 26-year-old charity worker had the ‘’biggest heart anyone could ask for and the warmest smile’’.

She died at a property in the Ashton Under Lyne area of Greater Manchester on Thursday.

Police had attended the address at 9.15 am after receiving reports that a woman had passed away.

Elizabeth McCann “had the biggest heart anyone could ask for and the warmest smile” (Greater Manchester Police)

Simon Goold, 51, was arrested and charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody pending his next appearance at Crown Court on Tuesday.

‘Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for’

Paying tribute to Elizabeth, her family said the avid walker had been “taken too soon” and would be deeply missed by all that knew her.

They said: “Elizabeth was a very happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone.

“She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dovestones and along the canals.

Elizabeth McCann, who died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area (Greater Manchester Police)

“Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing.

“Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for and the warmest smile.

“She was taken from us too soon. The world hadn’t gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, also sent his condolences to the family and said inquiries were ongoing.