Deividas Skebas was charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

The man accused of murdering Lilia Valutyte, 9, was beaten and slashed with a makeshift shank in prison, according to reports.

Deividas Skebas, 22, who was reportedly “basically left for dead” in the incident, was arrested and charged with the murder of Lilia who was stabbed to death as she played with her little sister outside a cafe.

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, appeared in court charged with her murder earlier this month and was remanded into custody.

He is being held at HMP Wakefield.

Skebas was ‘in a very bad way’

The Sun reports that Skebas was attacked in his cell and was air-lifted to hospital where he stayed the night before returning the next day.

And a souce said that Skebas had been “beaten to a pulp” and also “slashed with a makeshift shank weapon”.

They said: “He was in a very bad way and was basically left for dead.

“Guards found him and acted very quickly, and he was taken to hospital by air ambulance.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was treated in hospital for injuries following an assault by another prisoner. We are unable to comment further while police investigate.”

Lilia Valutyte pictured at a public aquarium.

Skebas is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 September for a plea hearing.

He has yet to enter a plea to a charge of murder.

Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm on 28 July.

An inquest opening at Lincoln Coroner’s Court on 4 August heard Lilia’s provisional cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Family plans to build memorial for Lilia

Her devastated mum Lina Savicke, 35, and her stepfather, Aurelijus Savickas, 32, paid tribute to her and also revealed they are planning to build a statue of her in Boston town centre as a lasting tribute to their daughter.

Lina said: “The memorial is a way for her to still be there, and we’re now fundraising to get it.

“She loved to dance, travel and try new things, and annoy her sister. She wanted to go to Italy, so we will probably go anyway next year.

“There are so many things we could say, but we are not going to talk a lot about who she was and share those stories from our home; they are ours and we want to keep them for us.

“You find yourself looking for her everywhere. We had four corners and now one is gone.”