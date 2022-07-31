22-year-old man charged over death of Lilia Valutyte, 9, in Boston, Lincolnshire

A man has been charged over the killing of nine-year-old girl in Boston.

Deividas Skebas, 22, has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, who was stabbed in Boston on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a man they sought to identify, and several members of the public came forward with information.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Fountain Lane, Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday (28 July).

The victim has been named as Lilia Valutyte.

The force said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

Police said the incident is being treated as murder.

Murder arrest made

Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.

The man is being held in custody, and while police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, officers will continue investigations in the town.

Has the victim been named?

The nine-year-old girl who died in a suspected stabbing in Boston on Friday has been named by Lincolnshire Police as Lilia Valutyte.

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

A forensic officer near the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022.

What has been said by police?

In a statement at 4pm on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker thanked members of the public who had aided the inquiry, and urged anyone else with information to contact police.

He said: “We are still encouraging anyone with information to contact us and you can do so via the major incident portal, of which the details are on our website.

“Once again, I would like to personally thank you for the support you have shown from members of the public and from the media.

“Your support is very much appreciated.”

The CCTV released earlier on Saturday showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday – five minutes before Lillia was found dead.

A forensic officer near the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022.

Forensic officers were at the scene

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday morning.

A large object appeared to be covered in the middle of the alleyway, which was marked by small yellow signs.

The victim’s parents have been informed, and the force said their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.

“Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers,” a short statement added.

“Profoundly shocking news”

The Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

“Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening,” Mr Warman he said.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

“The town is united in mourning”

The leader of Boston Borough Council, Paul Skinner, said: “The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.

“We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and I would encourage anyone with any information to make contact with the police on 101.

“Lincolnshire Police has launched a murder inquiry and Boston Borough Council is working closely with officers as part of the investigation, including the sharing of CCTV footage from the area.

“I understand this incident has left many people shocked and worried. As a council, we remain committed to working with our partners to make Boston a safer community for all.”