A man has been charged with murder following the incident in the market town of Boston in Lincolnshire on July 28.

Lilia Valutyte, nine, died from a stab wound to the chest, an inquest opening has heard.

Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court was told the schoolgirl’s death was confirmed at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and she was formally identified by her stepfather, Aurelijus Savickas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deividas Skebas has been charged with murdering Lilia on July 28 in Boston, Lincolshire.

He was remanded into custody by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (1 August).

Acting senior coroner Paul Smith adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Flowers have been left at the scene of Lilia’s death

What happened?

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on 28 July.

Lilia Valutyte was named as the victim on 29 July.

Marko Iosif, nine, was in the same class as Lilia at school and told Sky News she was “always really enthusiastic and always happy.”

He said he will remember his friend as “always taking care of others.”

She had reportedly been playing with her younger sister at the time of the stab attack, a few yards away from an office where their mother was working.

According to local residents, the girls had a hula hoop - and a toy pram was left at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt, of Lincolnshire Police, told a short hearing on Thursday that the welfare of the victim’s family “continues to be a priority”.

DCI Lovatt said the “devastating incident” meant the force had to commit “a considerable number of resources to the investigation”.

Who has been arrested?

Mr Skebas was arrested on 30 July.

Read More Boston stabbing: Police name Deividas Skebas as man charged with murder of Lilia Valutyte in Lincolnshire

Mr Skebas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.

During the two-minute hearing, District Judge Peter Deits told him: “The offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court.”