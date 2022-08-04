Lilia Valutyte, nine, died from a stab wound to the chest, an inquest opening has heard.
Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court was told the schoolgirl’s death was confirmed at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and she was formally identified by her stepfather, Aurelijus Savickas.
Deividas Skebas has been charged with murdering Lilia on July 28 in Boston, Lincolshire.
He was remanded into custody by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (1 August).
Acting senior coroner Paul Smith adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
What happened?
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on 28 July.
Lilia Valutyte was named as the victim on 29 July.
Marko Iosif, nine, was in the same class as Lilia at school and told Sky News she was “always really enthusiastic and always happy.”
He said he will remember his friend as “always taking care of others.”
She had reportedly been playing with her younger sister at the time of the stab attack, a few yards away from an office where their mother was working.
According to local residents, the girls had a hula hoop - and a toy pram was left at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt, of Lincolnshire Police, told a short hearing on Thursday that the welfare of the victim’s family “continues to be a priority”.
DCI Lovatt said the “devastating incident” meant the force had to commit “a considerable number of resources to the investigation”.
Who has been arrested?
Mr Skebas was arrested on 30 July.
Mr Skebas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.
During the two-minute hearing, District Judge Peter Deits told him: “The offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court.”
If you have information relating to Lilia’s death, you can call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.