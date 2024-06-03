Phillip Ali (left), who went by Dr Death in the dogfighting world, and Stephen Brown (right), pictured after a successful fight (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Three men will now spend years behind bars, in the longest jail sentences to date for dog fighting offences.

Warning: Story contains graphic images, offensive language, and content which may be upsetting.

Three men who were part of a brutal international dog fighting ring busted in the RSPCA’s ‘Operation Ghoul’ investigation have been jailed - with a happy ending for some of the rescued pups.

Three men and one woman, all from Essex, were convicted of a string of offences in April, after a five-week jury trial. They all returned to Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday (3 June) for sentencing. Chigwell man Phillip Harris Ali, 67 - referred to in the dog fighting world as ‘Dr Death’ - was sentenced to five years in prison and banned from keeping dogs for 10 years, after he was found guilty of 10 charges under the Animal Welfare Act - including four of keeping or training a dog for use in a fight, and two of causing a fight.

Co-offender Billy Leadley, 38, of Green Street Kennels, who pleaded and was found guilty of a number of offences - including keeping a fighting premises and refereeing dog fights - has been jailed for four years and disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years. His wife Amy Leadley, 39, who was found guilty of three offences and admitted to one more, also received a ten-year dog ban but avoided prison time. She was handed an 18-month community order, including 200 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Stephen Albert Brown, 57, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years. He had earlier been found guilty of five offences, including three of keeping or training a dog for use in an animal fight.

All were ordered to pay a victim surcharge and the RSPCA’s court costs. A fifth man - 43-year-old Paul McClean of Merseyside - also appeared in court on Monday, and entered a guilty plea to one offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act. He was fined £100 and disqualified from keeping dogs for three years.

In a statement, RSPCA special operations unit Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: “Dog fighting is a barbaric and horrific blood sport which has been illegal in this country for almost 190 years, yet there is a secretive and clandestine underworld where it continues to happen today.

A cell phone found at Ali's address contained a "gold mine" of evidence, including deleted dog fight videos (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

“It has become a hobby, passion and source of entertainment for the people involved, but the reality is that the dogs involved suffer unimaginable pain, suffering, fear and distress,” he continued. “It’s only right that when we have evidence of the people who breed and train dogs for this life, individuals who own and handle dogs in the fighting ring, and those responsible for organising, hosting and refereeing the fights face justice in the courtroom.”

This gang had dedicated their lives to breeding, preparing and training what they believed were champion fighting dogs, Inspector Briggs said. “They enjoyed the build-up to a fight and the excitement of the bloody brawls, as well as trying to patch their injured and dying dogs back together after the event. Sadly, some of the dogs in this case suffered severe injuries and were never found but a mobile phone recovered as part of the investigation included match reports that detailed awful and fatal injuries suffered by some of the dogs involved.”

Bull-breed Jane the day she was rescued (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

A happy ending for some of the dogs

A total of 19 dogs were seized by police and taken into the RSPCA’s care as part of Operation Ghoul. Four of the dogs sadly had to be put to sleep, either for health and welfare issues or due to their dangerous behaviour. However, the charity said the others had all been undergoing specialist rehabilitation and training with teams across the country.

“A lot of these dogs were nervous and shut down when they arrived in our care and many had extensive scarring on their muzzles, heads, chests and front legs - something we see in dogs who have been involved in organised fighting,” RSPCA behaviour and welfare specialist Claire said. “The dogs were being kept in poor conditions, with little interaction with the outside world, except for when they were taken to fight another dog in bloody bouts that often ended in serious and fatal injuries. They had never experienced what it’s like to curl up on a sofa and feel safe, or the fun of running through grassy fields or chasing after a football. They didn’t have lives worth living.”

Jane is now living her best life, and her fosterer has plans to adopt her (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

But now, they were getting the love and care that they deserved, she added, and some had “really blossomed” as they came out of their shells. One of the dogs, an eight-year-old bull breed named Jane - rescued from a garage in the Leadleys’ home - had since been settling into a loving foster home.

Her fosterer Debbie now planned to adopt her. “Jane is doing brilliantly and has settled in so well. Her behaviour is fantastic and she loves to go out for walks, and have a good sniff. She just wants to enjoy life and is really chilled,” she said. “I’ve known her for over a year as I volunteer at the centre she was at but she still surprises me every day. I’m so glad I’ve ended up with her and we’re a great match. We suit each other well and both enjoy the quiet life.”

Police found a dog fighting ring at the Leadleys' property, with blood from at least five different dogs (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

‘Operation Ghoul’

The gang’s convictions and sentencing came after a months-long investigation by the RSPCA’s special operations unit, which began ‘Operation Ghoul’ after one of the charity’s officers noticed a number of red flags after a welfare visit to Ali’s property.

After gathering information on Ali, police and the RSPCA carried out a search warrant at his Chigwell property in March 2022. Two dogs were seized, and officers discovered signs of an illegal dog fighting operation - including a makeshift vet kit with steroids, antibiotics, and skin staplers, and training paraphernalia like treadmills, break sticks and flirt poles.

A cell phone - which proved to be vital to the case - was also seized. Investigators were able to gain access, and learned about a whole network of people using WhatsApp to plan fights, discuss training, and share tips on how to treat injuries. Ali had recorded and sent hours worth of WhatsApp voice notes going into detail about his dogs, while three deleted dog fighting videos were also recovered from the device - some of which have been seen by NationalWorld.

This evidence led to three further warrants executed by Essex Police and Merseyside Police at the Leadleys’ address in Takeley; at Brown’s address in Chigwell; and at McClean’s address in Merseyside. A total of 17 dogs - many of them bull breeds with signs of having been used in fighting - were seized. Many of them had been living in “‘dark, dingy and filthy” conditions, the RSPCA said.

At the Leadleys’ property, inspectors also discovered a blood-spattered 12-by-8-foot dog fighting pit in the garage area. Forensic testing showed the blood came from at least five different dogs. Unfortunately, some of the dogs mentioned or seen in the cell phone evidence were unable to be tracked down.

