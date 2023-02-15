Valentina Cozma died after a fire at her home last week

The ex-husband of a woman who was found dead following a house fire has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Valentina Cozma, 40, died after a blaze broke out at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 3pm last Thursday (9 February).

Staffordshire Police named her former husband Georgian Constantin, 42, as the main suspect in the case and launched an appeal to track him down.

Mr Constantin, of Stoke, was arrested on Tuesday (14 February) at an address 150 miles away in London after a five-day manhunt.

Valentina Cozma was killed at her home in Stoke-on-Trent last week (Photo: Staffordshire Police / SWNS)

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from the force’s Major and Organised Crime department, said: “We are grateful for the community’s support during this investigation.

Enquiries into Valentina’s tragic death continue and we remain keen to speak to witnesses who may have relevant information or material which could support the investigation, such as CCTV or dash cam footage.

"My thoughts remain with Valentina’s loved ones, in particular her young son, at this deeply traumatic time.”

Police said a post mortem had revealed a provisional cause of death as “inhalation of products of combustion”.

Enquiries surrounding Valentina’s murder continue and forensic investigations are still ongoing at the scene, as well as reassurance patrols.

Georgian Constantin has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Photo: Staffordshire Police / SWNS)

Stoke Commander, Chief Superintendent Colin Mattinson, said previously: “I know the local community are in shock that someone within their community has died in such awful circumstances.

"We know she was a quiet woman who was well liked among her neighbours having lived in the area for some years. We take a firm stance against violence against women and domestic abuse."

Valentina’s heartbroken family previously paid an emotional tribute to her in a statement issued by police. Her sister said: “Vali was the person I could talk to about anything. She offered me support whenever I needed it.

“She always tried to keep the family together. Being an older sister, she made sure we didn’t lack anything, even if she didn’t have a thing. She went through a lot of hard times, yet she never gave up. I am appealing for help from anyone who has details that could help in solving this case”