Lucien Aubey, left, had a brief loan spell at Portsmouth in 2008 - and has now been jailed for fraud. | AFP via Getty Images

A former Premier League defender has been jailed for fraud - but maintains he “never robbed anyone."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucien Aubey, who had a brief loan spell at Portsmouth in early 2008 from French club Lens, has been sentenced to two years in prison, with 12 months suspended. The 40-year-old, a five-time Congo international, made three Premier League appearances under Harry Redknapp but did not feature in Pompey’s FA Cup-winning run.

Aubey also played for Toulouse, Rennes, and Reims, along with stints in Turkey and Cyprus. However, a court in Toulouse found him guilty of scamming a friend out of more than £120,000 in 2015. Aubey and his co-defendant, Mohamed Dia, convinced the man to invest in a record label, promising him a £1m return within three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, identified only as Sebastien, had received £170,000 in compensation after a road accident. Unbeknownst to him, Aubey had been previously declared bankrupt and was legally barred from starting a business. When Sebastien never saw his money again, he went to the police.

Lucien Aubey, left, had a brief loan spell at Portsmouth in 2008 - and has now been jailed for fraud. | AFP via Getty Images

“I lost everything, and my wife wanted to commit suicide. I had to give up work,” Sebastien, 42, told the court. “We split up, and those two [Aubey and Dia] just had a good laugh about it all.”

Aubey has denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to the court, he said: “My money was tied up in Cyprus, held by my club Olympiakos Nicosia. This wasn't a fraud - I never robbed anyone.”

However, prosecutors presented recorded phone conversations between Aubey and Dia, which revealed their fraudulent intent. On Monday, the court ordered Aubey to repay €145,000 and prohibited him from contacting his victim.