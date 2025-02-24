A prolific conman who scammed a string of women including a Love Island star and Thierry Henry’s ex-wife is back behind bars after being caught in the USA.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medi Abalimba, aged 35, became known as "The Football Fraudster" after targeting high-profile victims while posing as a Premier League player.

The former Liverpool and Man City trialist swindled thousands by tricking women so he could fund a champagne lifestyle of luxury hotels, helicopter trips and travelling the globe. He then became a worldwide name in 2023 after a ITV documentary in which the Arsenal striker’s former wife Claire Merry and ITV reality show star Georgia Steel revealed how they had been duped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abalimba was convicted of a string of fraud offences and was jailed for four years and two months following his most recent conviction in early 2023. However he breached the conditions of his licence by fleeing the UK sparking an international manhunt.

Derbyshire Constabulary worked alongside forces around the world including Homeland Security in the USA in a bid to track down the fraudster. PC Sarah Baker, who works in the force’s International Liaison Office, discovered he had changed his name to Michi Jordan and was travelling on a new passport

Abalimba, previously of Derby, was arrested in the USA and extradited back to Britain on January 28. He was detained by UK police the following day and recalled to prison where he will now remain until October 2026.

Medi Abalimba, aged 35, who became known as "The Football Fraudster" after targeting high-profile victims such a as a Love Island star while posing as a Premier League player. He is back in jail after being caught in the US. Photo by SWNS. | SWNS

PC Baker said: “Given his extensive offending there was a real concern that, armed with a new name, he could begin targeting new victims. However, the USA takes seriously foreign nationals who have not declared their criminal convictions, and he was quickly located and arrested by US authorities. Abalimba lives a life filled with deception and even after serving prison sentences, his fraudulent activities have continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island star Georgia Steel was swindled out of thousands of pounds by Medi Abalimba.

“It has been a lengthy process to track him down and ensure he is brought back to the UK but I am pleased that we have now managed to achieve this thanks to work with a number of international law enforcement agencies. I’m grateful to all those who have helped with tracking him down and ensuring that he is once again behind bars and cannot cause further misery to unsuspecting victims.”

Abalimba was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and moved to the UK at the age of five. The promising footballer joined Derby County and also played for clubs including Crystal Palace, Fulham, Oldham Athletic and Southend United. He also had trials at Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool. When his career started to decline in 2012, he worked part-time at a taxi firm but began pretending to be Chelsea player Gael Kakuta.

Abalimba was first convicted for fraud related offences in 2013, which saw him serve six months in prison for his crimes. He had begun a relationship with Claire Merry, the ex-wife of Thierry Henry, when he was arrested again in 2019. He had also previously been in a relationship with Love Island star Georgia Steel after meeting her in a Mayfair nightclub. Abalimba stole from both women - defrauding Steel of £13,000 and Merry out of more than £50,000.

He was then jailed again in 2021 for 15 counts of fraud after he plundered the bank accounts of model Chloe Henry, claiming to be a US Navy Seal in a £160,000 scam. At the time the documentary 'The Footballer Fraudster' first aired on ITV in November 2023 his whereabouts had remained unknown. The documentary also began streaming on Netflic last July. It is still available to watch now.