Tributes have been paid to a teen with a ‘zest for life’ after he was murdered during a night out in a UK market town.

Tributes have been paid to a teen with a ‘zest for life’ who was murdered in a double stabbing in a UK market town while on a night out. Matthew Daulby, 19, was knifed just after midnight on Saturday morning (July 29) after a row near two pubs in Ormskirk, West Lancs.

Doormen rushed to help the teen, but he later died in hospital. A second stab victim, who was not named, is in hospital but is not thought to have critical injuries. Matthew’s family described him as "the most compassionate, loving and funny young man" in a heartfelt tribute after his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said: "Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

Police cordoned off the scene in the market town, as forensic experts and crime scene investigators combed the area for clues. The force said they were called to Railway Road in the town just after midnight to reports of an altercation between a number of males.

Matthew Daulby was stabbed to death just after midnight on Saturday morning

Advertisement

Advertisement

After his death, a former teacher took to social media to pay tribute to Matthew.

She wrote: "Matthew was such a wonderful student. A pleasure to teach and a pleasure to be around. Condolences to his family and the whole Deyes family are thinking of them at this time."

Another former teacher wrote: "Horrendous news. It hits home when they’ve told you about their plans for their prosperous future and now they’ve been robbed of it.

"Matthew, was an articulate, kind and funny young man, who would go out of his way to put a smile on your face as a student. Condolences to all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third added: "Another life taken far too soon. Absolutely heartbreaking how close to home this is having taught Matthew for a few years."

Another mourner added: "Heartbreaking, a lovely lad with his whole life ahead of him."

The small market town, 13 miles north of Liverpool, was rocked by the killing.

One local said on social media: "When it happens in Ormskirk, you know the whole knife problem has got out of hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s about time the government started giving a minimum of one year in prison just being found with a knife on yourself."

Another said: "It’s sickening! Why do they take these knives with them? Feel so sorry for the family."

A mum said: "This is so sad. I have a 20-year-old son who goes out in Ormskirk. It doesn’t even bear thinking about."

Two other 19-year-old men - one from Liverpool and the other of Maghull, Merseyside - were arrested for affray and remained in custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives have appealed for CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to come forward. DCI Andy Fallows said: “We have launched a murder investigation and there are a number of individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.

"Although we are looking into what led to the altercation in Railway Road, this is being treated as an isolated incident."