A murder investigation has been launched after 19-year-old man’s body was found by joggers in a park in west London. Police were called at 7.40am on Thursday (January 25) to reports of an unresponsive man at Hanworth Park.

Police identified the victim as Tyler Donnelley, who left his home in Feltham around 9.10pm the night before and rode his bike along Elmwood Avenue and never returned home, after entering the park at some stage. A crime scene remains in place in the park, however, no arrests have been made.

Police have now called for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command said: "If you were in the park and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Tyler and who was responsible.

“Similarly, if you were driving through Elmwood Avenue, returning home or out walking, did you notice anything? Did you perhaps see Tyler, who was wearing dark clothing, riding his grey bike or did you see him with anyone? The H25 bus route goes through Elmwood Avenue, were you travelling through this area on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday? Did you see Tyler or anyone matching his description?

“Tyler’s family and friends are inconsolable after receiving the worst possible news imaginable – our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

Police said while his next of kin were notified, formal identification still awaits and post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, leading policing in Hounslow, said: “It saddens me to see another young life so needlessly cut short and I urge anyone who has information about who is responsible to get in touch with the investigation team.

