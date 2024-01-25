Ian Coates (left), Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were all stabbed and killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham last year. Photo: Other

The man who killed school caretaker Ian Coates and students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber in a fatal stabbing attack in Nottingham city centre has been handed a hopsital order for his crimes.

Valdo Calocane, 32, “deliberately and mercilessly” killed the trio in the early hours of June 13, 2023, the judge, Mr Justice Turner, told the court. Mr Justice Turner told Calocane: “You committed a series of atrocities in this city which ended the lives of three people. Your sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all.”

Valdo Calocane has been sentenced to a hospital order after killing students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, and school caretaker Ian Coates in a fatal stabbing attack in Nottingham. (Credit: PA)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calocane had previously had his guilty manslaughter plea accepted by prosecutors on the ground of diminished responsibility due to mental illness. He previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges, with his barrister Peter Joyce KC previously telling the court that while the defendant "does not dispute the physical facts of the prosecution’s case”, he was suffering from "extreme" mental illness at the time of the attacks.

Mr Justice Turner said at the sentencing that the psychiatric evidence did not detract from the “horror” and “disastrous” impact his crimes have had on the families of the victims. However, he conceded that Calocane's mental state “significantly contributed" to him carrying out the attack.