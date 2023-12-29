The family of a man stabbed to death on Christmas Day have released a poignant tribute to him

Twenty-nine-year-old Reece Connor, who died after being stabbed in Nottingham on Christmas Day Picture issued by Nottinghamshire Police

The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Nottingham has paid tribute to an "amazing father" whose smile could "light up a room".

Twenty-nine-year-old Reece Connor died on Christmas Day shortly after an incident near Crown Island in Wollaton Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family said in a statement: “Reece was an amazing father of two beautiful boys who he cherished with his whole life. He was the funniest, kind and caring man who would do anything for the people he loved. He was the type of man who would drop everything in a second to help a friend in need with no questions asked.

“He was a strong-willed man who worked so hard to get the things he wanted in life for himself, his girlfriend and his two beautiful sons. The world was a much better and brighter place with him in it. His smile would light up a room in a blackout, and his laugh was so infectious he could make a whole room lift with joy. Our world will never be the same without this wonderful man around to make a dark cold world feel so bright and wonderful.

"Our boys will always know their daddy and how much of an amazing man he was. We will miss him so much and cherish every memory we’ve ever had with him. He may be gone from our lives, but he will never be gone from our home and our hearts.”