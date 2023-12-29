A man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in Hampshire

Nevinson Way in Waterlooville, Hampshire, where a woman was found dead and a murder probe has been launched Picture: Google

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a house - and a man with injuries to his arms has been arrested.

Police were called at 11.30am on Thursday to Nevinson Way in Waterlooville, Hampshire, after being told that a 37-year-old woman was dead. A 36 year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms and was then arrested on suspicion of murder. He is awaiting questioning by detectives. Police say they are still investigating but are treating the death as suspicious.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: “This is a concerning incident for the local community, but we do not believe there is any risk to the public. Specialist officers will remain at the scene while we establish what happened. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers."