Murder probe in Waterlooville after woman's body found - man with injured arms arrested
A man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in Hampshire
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a house - and a man with injuries to his arms has been arrested.
Police were called at 11.30am on Thursday to Nevinson Way in Waterlooville, Hampshire, after being told that a 37-year-old woman was dead. A 36 year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms and was then arrested on suspicion of murder. He is awaiting questioning by detectives. Police say they are still investigating but are treating the death as suspicious.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Commander, Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: “This is a concerning incident for the local community, but we do not believe there is any risk to the public. Specialist officers will remain at the scene while we establish what happened. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers."
Anyone who can help the police investigation can call 101 quoting reference number 44230528077 for Operation Colwort. Alternatively, people can go online and submit information here or report things anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.