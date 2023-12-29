Police want to speak to this man after a murder in Hackney on Boxing Day

Jerejs Vankovs, 38, is sought for the murder of 49-year-old Michael Murphy who died after being stabbed in Cranwell Street, EC1 at approximately 3.10am on Boxing Day

Detectives want to speak to this man after a Boxing Day murder.

Jerejs Vankovs, 38, is being sought by the Metropolitan Police in London for the murder of 49-year-old Michael Murphy who died after being stabbed in Cranwell Street, EC1 at about 3.10am on Tuesday, 26 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and said: “We have been working tirelessly to locate Jerejs Vankovs but have yet to find him. We are now asking for the public’s help to locate him. From what we understand, Vankovs and Michael were known to each other and both lived a transient lifestyle in the local area. I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him. If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

Michael was stabbed in the early hours of Boxing Day. His next of kin have been informed. Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “The support of the Hackney community is vital in assisting us to find Jerejs Vankovs. We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately.”