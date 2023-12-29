Hackney Boxing Day murder: Police issue picture of man they want to speak to after stabbing
Detectives want to speak to this man after a Boxing Day murder.
Jerejs Vankovs, 38, is being sought by the Metropolitan Police in London for the murder of 49-year-old Michael Murphy who died after being stabbed in Cranwell Street, EC1 at about 3.10am on Tuesday, 26 December.
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and said: “We have been working tirelessly to locate Jerejs Vankovs but have yet to find him. We are now asking for the public’s help to locate him. From what we understand, Vankovs and Michael were known to each other and both lived a transient lifestyle in the local area. I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him. If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”
Michael was stabbed in the early hours of Boxing Day. His next of kin have been informed. Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “The support of the Hackney community is vital in assisting us to find Jerejs Vankovs. We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately.”
Anyone who sees Jerejs Vankovs can call 999. Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or that could help the investigation, can call 101 or contact police through X (formerly Twitter) @MetCC and quote CAD669/26Dec. People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
